Zelensky Urges Strengthened European Defence in Downing Street Talks Amid Russian Aggression

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron, and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz at Downing Street to discuss bolstering air defence capabilities and co-developing anti-ballistic missile systems. The meeting followed a Russian drone strike on a nuclear fuel storage site near Chernobyl, which Zelensky called vile. Leaders emphasised scaling up interceptor production and increasing pressure on Russia, while exploring security guarantees for Ukraine. A new military aid package is expected, and Zelensky reaffirmed Ukraine's resolve to respond to attacks.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has emphasized the urgent necessity of strengthening defence weapons during a high-profile meeting at Downing Street with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer , joined by French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz .

The talks focused on enhancing European security amid escalating Russian aggression, with leaders discussing the scaling up of interceptor production and co-developing anti-ballistic missile and deep strike capabilities. This follows Russia's recent use of hypersonic missiles against Ukraine. Zelensky, prior to the meeting, highlighted the importance of greater cooperation and a shared diplomatic vision, asserting that Europe must be part of any negotiations and remain strong.

He thanked the UK and allies for their commitment to bolstering Ukraine's protection and increasing pressure on Russia. The meeting's timing is critical, coming after a Russian drone strike damaged a storage centre for spent nuclear fuel in the Kyiv region, located just nine miles from the Chernobyl power plant. Zelensky condemned the attack as extremely vile, noting it reflected Russia's growing boldness.

International Atomic Energy Agency chief Rafael Grossi described the incident as deeply concerning given the facility's nuclear material inventory. Although a fire was quickly extinguished and radiation levels remained safe, the strike underscored the perilous situation. The E3 group-comprising the UK, France, and Germany-are among Ukraine's staunchest allies, leading a coalition of the willing to provide security guarantees as part of a potential peace process. A new military aid package for Ukraine is anticipated.

At Downing Street, symbolic gestures of solidarity were displayed: the Ukrainian and UK flags, alongside those of France and Germany, lined the entrance as Starmer warmly greeted both Zelensky and Macron. Zelensky held up a peace sign, projecting resolve. In a separate interview with Sky News, he declared that Ukraine will not "silently die," vowing to respond to attacks and grow stronger each day, referencing recent Ukrainian strikes on St. Petersburg during a major economic forum.

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin dismissed Zelensky's proposal for direct talks, claiming there is no point. Zelensky explained that his open letter aims to reach Russian society, which he says lives in a fantasy world about the war's origins, and to force accountability since Russia restricts information flow. The broader context includes a surge in Russian attacks across Ukraine, with officials reporting strikes on civilian infrastructure in 13 regions and five deaths linked to the nuclear facility attack.

Over the past week alone, Russia launched 88 missiles, more than 3,250 attack drones, and around 1,800 guided aerial bombs. Zelensky reiterated that pressure on Russia must be increased. The UK has committed £21.8 billion in support since February 2022. The leaders' meeting signals a unified European front to bolster Ukraine's defence capabilities and pursue a diplomatic path that includes Kyiv, while confronting the grave risks of escalation, including potential nuclear hazards.

The discussions are poised to shape future security arrangements and aid flows as the war enters its fourth year with no end in sight





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Zelensky Downing Street Keir Starmer Emmanuel Macron Friedrich Merz Russian Aggression Air Defence Hypersonic Missiles Chernobyl Nuclear Facility IAEA Military Aid Security Guarantees Peace Talks Putin Ukraine War European Security Interceptors Anti-Ballistic Missile Drone Strike

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