Zelensky Warns of Russian Attack After Drone Strikes Romanian Apartment Block

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned of a new massive Russian attack after a drone struck a residential building in Romania, injuring two. The incident, the first of its kind in a NATO nation, has sparked international condemnation and raised alarms about the war spilling over into Europe.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has issued a stark warning that Russia is preparing a new massive attack, stating the issue concerns both the United States and Europe.

This alert follows a Russian drone strike on a residential apartment block in Galati, western Romania, which injured two people and marked the first time in the war that such an attack occurred in a densely populated area of a NATO member state, causing physical harm. The incident has heightened fears that Moscow's war on Ukraine is spilling over borders, threatening regional stability.

In response, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte affirmed the alliance's commitment to defend every inch of allied territory, calling Russia's reckless behaviour a danger to all. European leaders, including Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, condemned the strike as a serious violation and a crossing of another line. Romania, which shares a long border with Ukraine, has documented numerous airspace violations by Russian drones targeting Danube River port infrastructure.

The Romanian government has announced diplomatic measures and a request to accelerate the transfer of anti-drone capabilities, while its air force was scrambled to monitor the attack, with pilots authorized to shoot down drones. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga declared Putin a real threat to all of Europe, and Zelensky urged increased sanctions on Russia.

However, Russian President Vladimir Putin denied any threat to Europe and suggested the drone could have been Ukrainian, echoing past incidents in Poland and the Baltics. The episode underscores the escalating risk to NATO's eastern flank and the urgent need for enhanced collective defense and support for Ukraine





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