Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy alleges that SpaceX imposed restrictive speed limits on Starshield terminals, weakening air defenses against Russian drones in occupied territories.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has formally accused the American aerospace company SpaceX of misleading Kyiv regarding the reasons for implementing speed restrictions on military-grade satellite terminals. The head of state stated on Saturday that these limitations have severely hampered military operations and weakened the nation's vital air defense systems, leaving major Ukrainian cities increasingly vulnerable to ongoing Russian drone attacks. The controversy centers on Starshield terminals, which are critical components of Ukraine's defense infrastructure against aerial threats.

Starshield Terminal Speed Caps

The core of the dispute involves specific operational constraints applied to Starshield terminals located in temporarily Russian-occupied territories within Ukraine. According to Zelenskyy, these specific units have been limited to a maximum speed of 161 kilometers per hour. This technical cap is designed to restrict the velocity of Ukrainian drones equipped with the satellite communication hardware, thereby affecting their ability to effectively track and intercept incoming hostile aerial targets in contested zones.

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Zelenskyy emphasized that these restrictions have been actively enforced for five consecutive days. The Ukrainian leadership argues that such limitations are not merely technical adjustments but have profound strategic implications for the ongoing conflict, directly impacting the efficacy of drone-based interception systems used by air defense units.

Political Implications of Territorial Limits

The President articulated a strong political objection to the speed caps, suggesting that imposing operational boundaries on technology in occupied regions constitutes a partial recognition of those territories as not belonging to Ukraine. He argued that by restricting the performance of defense equipment in specific areas, SpaceX is inadvertently validating the status quo of the occupation. Zelenskyy stated that this interpretation gives Ukraine the right to raise the issue internationally and demand the restoration of full speed capabilities without any artificial limitations.

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Spokespeople for the company have firmly denied these allegations, asserting that no additional restrictions were introduced and that satellite operations remain unchanged. SpaceX has maintained that the limitations were attributed to a technical issue rather than a political decision, directly contradicting the narrative presented by the Ukrainian presidency.

Defenders Against Russian Drones

The practical impact of these restrictions is a reported degradation in the ability of Ukrainian air defense units to intercept Russian jet-powered drones. By capping the speed of the communication terminals, the effectiveness of the drones relying on them is compromised. This has resulted in Ukrainian cities being more exposed to aerial assaults, as the degraded systems struggle to coordinate rapid interception protocols against fast-moving aerial threats.

Zelenskyy indicated that the restrictions have made it significantly more difficult for defense units to maintain coverage and response times necessary to protect urban centers. The weakening of these systems is viewed as a direct threat to civilian safety and national security, escalating the urgency for a resolution to the technical dispute.

Military Investigation and Past Disputes

In response to the situation, Zelenskyy has instructed senior military officials and ministry representatives to launch a comprehensive investigation into the disruption. This directive follows a similar incident that occurred just weeks prior, highlighting a pattern of technical constraints affecting Ukrainian operations. The earlier disruption involved SpaceX limiting the speed of both Starlink and Starshield communication systems to approximately 160 kilometers per hour in mid-October.

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That previous incident occurred amidst heightened tensions with United States President Donald Trump, specifically concerning Ukrainian military attacks on Russian oil refineries. The recurrence of speed limitations has reignited concerns about the political leverage exerted through technological infrastructure, drawing parallels between past diplomatic frictions and current operational impediments.