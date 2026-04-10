Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney Feud Erupts at Euphoria Premiere, Fueling Social Media Frenzy

A frosty red carpet appearance at the Euphoria series three premiere ignited speculation about a feud between Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney, with social media buzzing with reactions. Long-standing rumors of tension, potentially related to romantic interests and political differences, are now in the spotlight.

The premiere of Euphoria series three was marred by an apparent feud between stars Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney , igniting social media speculation about their relationship. The actors attended the premiere at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX cinema, alongside their co-stars. However, Zendaya , 29, seemingly avoided interactions with Sweeney, 28, on the red carpet , fueling long-standing rumors of a rift between the two.

Whispers of a feud have circulated for a while, reportedly stemming from alleged romantic interest in Tom Holland, whom Zendaya is rumored to have married earlier this year, and differing political views. The red carpet appearance brought these rumors to the forefront, sparking a flurry of online discussion. Video footage quickly surfaced, depicting Zendaya warmly greeting other co-stars, such as Hunter Schafer, while seemingly ignoring Sweeney. This prompted fans to analyze the interaction, with many noting Sweeney's apparent discomfort and attempts to avoid Zendaya's attention. One fan wrote about the video, Zendaya greets Hunter, hugs her, and in the back Sydney who's looking at Hunter but the moment Zendaya turns toward her she nervously looks away in another direction XD. The video was also commented on with, okay look at this, Zendaya greets Hunter, hugs her, and in the back Sydney who's looking at Hunter but the moment Zendaya turns toward her she nervously looks away in another direction XD.\Following the premiere, several clips circulated, seemingly confirming the avoidance, leading to widespread online commentary. Fans shared their observations, with one commenting, Zendaya showed up and immediately got back in her car. Another fan commented So she wasn’t playing about not doing press with sydney sweeney lmaoooo. Social media users quickly connected the dots, recalling past events that may have contributed to the strained relationship. Reports indicate that the feud started when Zendaya began dating Tom Holland. At this time Sydney was reportedly seen liking posts about Holland. Insiders claim that Sweeney was seen being flirty with the Spider-Man star when he visited the Euphoria set. Sources previously said of the pair, Euphoria bosses are all too aware the pair do not get on. There were tensions way back. It was an open secret that Sydney had the hots for Tom and was flirty with him when he would come to set. The alleged feud also appears to be linked to Sweeney's political affiliations and outspoken views. Online discussions referenced Sweeney's controversial advertising campaigns and perceived political leanings. Sweeney has also been labeled by some as MAGA Barbie, due to her controversial ad & liking posts in past about Tom Holland being hot, The actress was criticized for her previous activities. Sweeney has publicly addressed these criticisms. She has expressed her desire to focus on her artistic work, rather than discussing political matters. This led to controversy and debate about whether celebrities should prioritize personal beliefs over professional relationships. Some fans suggest it tied to Sydney’s controversial ad & liking posts in past about Tom Holland being hot. In the wake of the furore, reports emerged that Sweeney was a registered Republican, prompting howls of condemnation from left-leaning fans while US President Donald Trump joked: Now I love her ad. \The situation raises questions about the intersection of personal relationships, professional obligations, and political viewpoints within the entertainment industry. The red carpet incident has prompted debate regarding the impact of personal issues and political beliefs on professional interactions. The public response to Zendaya and Sweeney's interaction suggests a high level of interest in the personal lives of celebrities. The incident highlighted the role of social media in shaping public perception and amplifying existing rumors, contributing to the broader discussions within the industry. The ongoing discussion explores the challenges faced by celebrities navigating personal relationships, political views, and professional demands in the public eye. Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney's alleged feud continues to generate discussions, highlighting the complexities and challenges of navigating the spotlight





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Zendaya Sydney Sweeney Euphoria Feud Red Carpet

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Euphoria Stars Dazzle at Season 3 Premiere: Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney ShineThe Euphoria cast brought their fashion A-game to the red carpet for the Season 3 premiere, with Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney leading the way in stunning ensembles. The new season, which picks up five years after the second season, explores the characters' adult lives and is set to premiere on HBO on April 12th.

Read more »

Euphoria Stars Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney Dazzle at Season 3 PremiereZendaya and Sydney Sweeney stunned on the red carpet for the Euphoria Season 3 premiere, showcasing contrasting fashion choices. The new season, premiering on HBO, picks up five years after the previous season with storylines following the characters' lives post-college. The premiere was attended by the cast including Jacob Elordi, Hunter Schafer, and Alexa Demie.

Read more »

Sydney Sweeney, 28, holds hands with Scooter Braun, 44, after Euphoria premiereSydney Sweeney clung to boyfriend Scooter Braun on Tuesday night after the Euphoria premiere in Los Angeles.

Read more »

Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun Show Affection at Euphoria PremiereSydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun were seen holding hands and sharing a kiss at the Euphoria premiere in Los Angeles. Sweeney wore a white dress, while Braun sported a black suit. The article details their connection and discusses Sweeney's role in the series.

Read more »

Euphoria Stars Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney Spark Rift Rumors at PremiereSpeculation mounts regarding a potential falling-out between Euphoria stars Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney after the show's third series premiere. Contrasting appearances and behaviors at the event fuel existing rumors of a strained relationship. Zendaya attended solo, while Sweeney was seen with co-stars, adding to the intrigue surrounding the actresses.

Read more »

Euphoria Stars Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney Fuel Feud Rumors at PremiereSpeculation mounts regarding a reported falling-out between Euphoria co-stars Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney after their contrasting appearances at the series' premiere. The actresses' behavior on the red carpet and during the screening has fueled rumors of a personal rift.

Read more »