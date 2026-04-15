Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet Dazzle at CinemaCon Promoting Dune: Part Three

Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet made a striking appearance at CinemaCon in Las Vegas, promoting the upcoming film Dune: Part Three. The stars, along with Jason Momoa and director Denis Villeneuve, presented the first seven minutes of the highly anticipated film, offering a sneak peek into the highly anticipated third installment. Zendaya and Chalamet discussed their roles in the Dune universe, and other celebrities such as Sandra Bullock also made appearances.

Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet stole the spotlight at CinemaCon in Las Vegas, showcasing a Dune-inspired fashion moment. The event, held at Caesars Palace, saw the stars promoting their upcoming film Dune: Part Three , scheduled for release on December 18th.

Zendaya, known for her role in Euphoria, turned heads in a nude-colored, fitted blazer with dramatic shoulder pads and a matching pencil skirt, her attire creating a stunning silhouette. She complemented the look with dark gold pumps and mini gold earrings, her hair elegantly swept back. Her makeup, featuring mascara, light eyeshadow, a warm blush, and a glossy nude lip, enhanced her radiant appearance.

The premiere of Dune: Part Three is highly anticipated, following the success of Dune: Part Two. The excitement surrounding the movie is palpable as fans look forward to the continuation of the saga. Both Zendaya and Chalamet will be reprising their roles, with Zendaya playing Chani and Chalamet portraying Paul Atreides. The cast also boasts names like Robert Pattinson, Florence Pugh, Jason Momoa, Rebecca Ferguson, and Anya Taylor-Joy.

Timothée Chalamet, alongside Zendaya, sported a look that complemented hers, featuring tan pants with a faded hue, a black hoodie, and a dark brown jacket. During CinemaCon, they, along with Jason Momoa and director Denis Villeneuve, presented the first seven minutes of the upcoming film, offering a sneak peek into the highly anticipated third installment.

Villeneuve described the final movie in the Dune trilogy as a thriller, action-packed, more intense and definitely more emotional, also stating it is a story of redemption. Villeneuve also noted the heart of the film remains the love story between Chani and Paul, though more broken. Zendaya noted her character is at a very different place in her life, with that youthful outlook completely gone. Chalamet shared that Paul has become his worst vision and he's struggling to figure out how to protect those he loves while becoming the all-powerful dark emperor of the universe. The filmmaker expressed the emotional farewell, stating, We became like a small family. It's like 10 years of our lives. The original Dune: Part One premiered in theaters back in 2021, marking the beginning of an epic space opera that began filming in 2019. Jason Momoa also made an appearance, opting for a casual look with a cream-colored shirt, black trousers, and a gray cap.

The event also attracted other notable celebrities. Sandra Bullock turned heads in a vibrant red blazer paired with matching, high-waisted trousers, and a black leather bralette for an edgy flair. She completed her look with black boots and stylish shades, her long locks flowing in light waves. The gathering at CinemaCon provided a glimpse into the forthcoming film Dune: Part Three and an opportunity to witness the stars in their element, promoting the project.

The anticipation surrounding the movie release is mounting as fans eagerly await to see what's in store for them. Both Zendaya and Chalamet gave insight into what the final film will be like for their characters in the series. The premiere of the first seven minutes created excitement for the movie and its upcoming release date.





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