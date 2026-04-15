Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet Dazzle at CinemaCon, Teasing 'Dune: Part Three'

Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet turned heads at CinemaCon, previewing the highly anticipated 'Dune: Part Three'. The stars showcased Dune-inspired looks and shared insights into their characters, with the film promising an emotional and action-packed conclusion to the trilogy.

Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet , the stars of the upcoming film Dune : Part Three, made a striking appearance at CinemaCon in Las Vegas, captivating the audience with their Dune -inspired looks. The event, held at Caesars Palace, saw the duo preparing for the highly anticipated release slated for December 18th. Zendaya , embodying the essence of the film, showcased a sophisticated ensemble, featuring a nude-colored, fitted blazer with dramatic shoulder pads, complemented by a matching pencil skirt. The fabric's faded hue added a unique touch, while dark gold pumps and mini gold earrings completed her elegant look. Her makeup was expertly done, enhancing her features with mascara, light eyeshadow, a warm blush for a radiant glow, and a glossy, nude-colored lip tint, perfectly encapsulating the character. Chalamet, joining Zendaya , sported tan pants with a similar faded hue, paired with a black hoodie and a dark brown jacket, demonstrating a complementary, yet contrasting, style. The premiere served as a platform to unveil the first seven minutes of the forthcoming film, alongside director Denis Villeneuve and co-star Jason Momoa, generating significant excitement for the project. Dune : Part Three, the final installment in the Dune trilogy, promises to be an intense thriller, action-packed and emotionally charged, exploring themes of redemption and the broken love story between Chani and Paul. Villeneuve described the film as a deeply emotional experience, highlighting the close bond formed among the cast and crew over the decade-long journey.

During the CinemaCon event, Zendaya shared insights into her character, Chani, revealing that she is at a very different point in her life, where her youthful outlook has evolved. Chalamet added that Paul struggles to protect those he loves while grappling with his destiny as the all-powerful dark emperor of the universe. The film, which is a sequel to Dune: Part Two (2024), sees Zendaya reprising her role as Chani, and Chalamet playing Paul Atreides. The cast also includes Robert Pattinson, Florence Pugh, Jason Momoa, Rebecca Ferguson, and Anya Taylor-Joy. The anticipation for Dune: Part Three is palpable, with the first film, Dune: Part One, having premiered in 2021, and filming starting back in 2019.

In addition to Zendaya and Chalamet, Jason Momoa also made an appearance, opting for a casual look with a cream-colored shirt, black trousers, and a gray cap. The event also drew other celebrities, including Sandra Bullock, who made a statement with a vibrant red blazer paired with matching high-waisted trousers. She added a black leather bralette underneath for an edgy flair, allowing her long locks to flow down past her shoulders in light waves. The actor also donned a pair of black boots and sported stylish shades to complete the outfit. The premiere, overall, was a spectacle of fashion, and anticipation for the new film.





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Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet Dazzle at CinemaCon Promoting Dune: Part ThreeZendaya and Timothée Chalamet made a striking appearance at CinemaCon in Las Vegas, promoting the upcoming film Dune: Part Three. The stars, along with Jason Momoa and director Denis Villeneuve, presented the first seven minutes of the highly anticipated film, offering a sneak peek into the highly anticipated third installment. Zendaya and Chalamet discussed their roles in the Dune universe, and other celebrities such as Sandra Bullock also made appearances.

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