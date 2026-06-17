Zendaya and Tom Holland Confirm Marriage, Make First Red Carpet Appearance as Married Couple

Zendaya and Tom Holland have officially confirmed they are married, appearing together on the red carpet in Amsterdam for the Spider-Man promo tour. Zendaya showed off her wedding ring, and Tom spoke about their relationship in a recent interview.

Zendaya and Tom Holland have officially confirmed their marriage, ending months of speculation. The couple made their first public appearance together since the news broke on Wednesday, walking the red carpet in Amsterdam for the global promotional tour of the fourth Spider-Man movie.

Zendaya dazzled in a tiny red leather mini skirt paired with a black and silver jacket, proudly displaying her wedding ring. Tom looked dapper in a suit and striped tie, staying close to his new wife. The event at Museum H'Art marked a rare joint appearance for the couple, who have largely kept their relationship private over the years. Fans were delighted to see them together, as they had not walked a red carpet as a pair in five years.

The confirmation came a day earlier when Tom, in an interview with Esquire UK, declared: 'I found my person, I'm the happiest I've ever been.

' He addressed the viral AI-generated wedding images that had circulated online, hinting that the wedding had indeed taken place by saying family members were all there. Zendaya's stylist, Law Roach, had previously hinted at the marriage during an awards show in February. The couple first sparked engagement rumors when Zendaya debuted a diamond ring designed by Jessica McCormack at the 2025 Golden Globes. Tom spoke lovingly about their relationship, emphasizing the support and safety he feels with her.

He also recalled his first impressions of Zendaya when they met on the set of Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2016, praising her audition. The couple have been romantically linked since then but kept their relationship low-key.

In addition to the Spider-Man movie, they will star together in Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey, due next month. On Wednesday, Zendaya also made a surprise appearance in Tom's Instagram video promoting his non-alcoholic beer brand Bero, giving a thumbs up to fans. The couple's joint appearances have thrilled fans, and they continue to navigate their personal and professional lives together with grace





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