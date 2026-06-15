Zendaya and Tom Holland Make First Red Carpet Appearance Together in Five Years at Spider-Man: Brand New Day Madrid Premiere

The couple, rumored to be married, attended the photocall for the upcoming Spider-Man film, marking their first joint red carpet since 2021. Tom Holland shared insights about working with Zendaya and their collaborative approach on set.

Zendaya and Tom Holland have made their first red carpet appearance together in five years, kicking off the promotional tour for their new Spider-Man movie.

The couple, who are rumored to have recently married, posed together at the Madrid photocall for Spider-Man: Brand New Day on Monday. Zendaya stunned in a corseted black dress with a thigh-high split and fringed skirt, while Tom coordinated in a black suit with a bright red shirt, a nod to his Spider-Man role. The last time they walked a red carpet together was for Spider-Man: No Way Home in 2021, when they confirmed their romance.

Tom previously stated that he avoids joint appearances because it's not his moment but hers, but this year will see them together frequently, as they also star in Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey, due in July. During a recent interview on the Good Hang podcast with Amy Poehler, Tom gushed about working with Zendaya. He described her as fearless, saying, 'What I love about watching her work as an actress is she's just fearless.

She's just like absolutely ten toes down, like I'm going to give this everything.

' He also spoke about the importance of having a partner who understands the industry, noting the ups and downs of press tours versus filming. 'It's so nice to have someone that understands that in such a personal way, so that you can talk each other down or you can big each other up... it's a lifeline. I couldn't imagine doing what I do without her.

' Tom recounted a specific moment on the set of Brand New Day where their relationship helped improve the film. He explained that after shooting his coverage, he turned around to Zendaya and asked if she thought the scene was working. She agreed it wasn't. Tom then approached the producers and director Destin Daniel Cretton.

'I went and sat down with Destin and said, Hey man, I know we've been shooting for hours and I hate to tell you this but I don't think that this scene is working. Z and I, what we're supposed to feel, we're not feeling it in that moment.

' The director was calm and asked Tom how he wanted the scene to feel. He sent the crew home, and they rewrote the scene with the writer. The next day, they re-shot it, and Tom said, 'it sings in the movie, it really does.

' He noted that it was only because of his comfort with Zendaya that he had the confidence to speak up. The couple have been longtime co-stars in the Marvel franchise, first meeting during Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2016. Their relationship has been a subject of public fascination, with rumors of a secret marriage circulating recently. At the Madrid photocall, Zendaya wore a ring on her wedding finger, adding fuel to the speculation.

Despite the attention, the pair remain focused on their work. The upcoming Spider-Man: Brand New Day is highly anticipated, and their joint appearances are expected to be a highlight of the promotional tour. With two films together this year, fans will have plenty of opportunities to see the couple on screen and on the red carpet





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