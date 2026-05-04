Zendaya and Tom Holland Skip Met Gala Amid Bezos Sponsorship Controversy

Zendaya and Tom Holland were spotted in Wimbledon instead of attending the Met Gala, as controversy brews over Jeff Bezos' sponsorship and its political implications. Other celebrities are also adjusting their attendance plans.

Zendaya and Tom Holland have opted to forgo the Met Gala this year, choosing instead a quiet afternoon stroll in Wimbledon village. The couple, rumored to have recently tied the knot, were observed enjoying a leisurely walk, with Holland sporting a black flat cap to maintain a low profile.

This decision marks a departure for Zendaya, a frequent attendee of the prestigious event, having graced the Met Gala seven times previously, including last year when she captivated in a white Louis Vuitton suit. The shift in attendance coincides with a growing controversy surrounding the Gala’s new sponsorship by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his wife, Lauren Sanchez Bezos.

Their inclusion, championed by Vogue’s Anna Wintour, has sparked criticism due to the couple’s perceived close ties to former President Trump and his administration. The situation has ignited a debate about the ethical implications of accepting support from figures associated with potentially problematic political affiliations, leading some celebrities to reconsider their participation. The controversy extends beyond mere political alignment.

An Instagram video circulating online, which both Zendaya and supermodel Bella Hadid have publicly acknowledged, delivers a pointed message against attending the Bezos-sponsored Gala while wearing a specific ‘ICE out’ pin. The video explicitly condemns the hypocrisy of supporting an event backed by Bezos, whom it identifies as contributing to societal issues and supporting policies that exacerbate those problems.

This sentiment is echoed by the activist group Everyone Hates Elon, inspired by the Tesla mogul, who are organizing a flyer campaign in New York urging a boycott of the ‘Bezos Met Gala,’ highlighting the firm’s connection to ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement). The group’s protest underscores a broader concern about the influence of billionaires and their potential impact on social and political landscapes.

The Gala’s theme this year is ‘Costume Art’, and last year’s event impressively raised $31 million for the museum, demonstrating its significant fundraising capacity. Beyond Zendaya and Holland’s absence, other notable figures are also adjusting their plans. Meryl Streep, despite her connection to Wintour through her iconic role in ‘The Devil Wears Prada,’ will not be attending, citing a lack of personal affinity for the event.

However, her daughters, Grace and Mamie Gummer, along with co-stars Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci, will be present. Kim Kardashian is expected to attend, but her new boyfriend, Lewis Hamilton, will not be joining her, despite having served as a co-chairman the previous year. Nicole Kidman plans to attend with her daughter, Sunday Rose. Anna Wintour has attempted to address the backlash, expressing gratitude for the Bezos’ generosity and highlighting Lauren Sanchez Bezos’ passion for fashion and costume.

The unfolding situation reveals a complex interplay of celebrity influence, political considerations, and ethical concerns surrounding the Met Gala, transforming it from a purely fashion-focused event into a platform for social commentary and protest





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