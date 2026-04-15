Zendaya's 'Power Move' at Euphoria Premiere Fuels Rumors of Feud with Sydney Sweeney

Speculation mounts as Zendaya arrives late to the Euphoria premiere, reportedly to avoid conflict with co-star Sydney Sweeney. The event's red carpet revealed a lack of interaction between the actresses, fueling rumors of a behind-the-scenes feud and a 'military-style' operation to manage the cast's interactions.

The Euphoria premiere has become a focal point of speculation and intrigue, primarily due to the rumored rift between leading actresses Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney . The premiere, intended to celebrate the upcoming third season of the HBO hit, was reportedly marred by behind-the-scenes tension, culminating in what many are calling a 'power move' by Zendaya . Reports indicate that Zendaya arrived an hour late to the event, a calculated move to avoid potential conflict with Sweeney, fueling the already rampant rumors of a feud. The red carpet event was closely scrutinized for any interaction between the two actresses, and the lack of joint photos or even acknowledged greetings further amplified the whispers of discord. Sources suggest a 'military-style' operation was required to manage the event, with teams meticulously planning arrivals and interactions to mitigate any perceived friction. Discussions on The Rest Is Entertainment podcast, hosted by Richard Osman and Marina Hyde, highlighted the strategic maneuvering, comparing the situation to a high-profile fashion show where celebrities often make dramatic entrances. The podcast explored the dynamics between the cast members, particularly the complex relationship between Zendaya and Sweeney, who have developed a public profile on and off the set. The speculation also focuses on the potential reasons why the stars might have returned to the show, including lucrative contracts and the influence of HBO and Sam Levinson.

Speculation intensified as fans and media outlets dissected every detail of the premiere. Zendaya was observed interacting warmly with co-star Hunter Schafer, who is known for having a close friendship with the actress, and also embraced director Sam Levinson, further emphasizing the perceived divide. Sweeney attended the screening with her boyfriend, Scooter Braun, adding another layer of complexity to the narrative. The red carpet observations, coupled with past rumors of on-set drama, reinforced the narrative of a feud. The report from Mail+ further details the perceived tension on the set of Euphoria, citing pay differences and demands from Sweeney as potential contributing factors to her reputation. Whispers of a feud have been long-standing between the pair, after it was alleged that Sydney had set her sights on Tom Holland - who Zendaya is said to have married earlier this year - as well as her polarising politics. Social media was set alight with response to the alleged snub, as a video circulated showing Zendaya chatting warmly with Schafer, while ignoring Sydney. It was previously reported that Sydney had liked Twitter posts calling Tom 'hot' while sources claimed: 'There were tensions way back

The online discourse was abuzz with analysis of the alleged snub, with a circulating video showing Zendaya and Schafer interacting while seemingly ignoring Sweeney. Past reports had fueled the flames with claims of Sweeney's perceived interest in Tom Holland, Zendaya's rumored husband, and also her political affiliations. The public's keen interest in the personal lives and interpersonal relationships of actors adds to the fascination surrounding the show, and that is very apparent on social media as many fans are posting commentary on the situation. Zendaya’s delayed arrival, the lack of interactions on the red carpet, and the subsequent commentary from media outlets and fans have all contributed to a narrative of conflict and have brought a new level of interest in the third season of Euphoria. This situation highlights the intense scrutiny that celebrities face and the power of perception in shaping public opinion. The focus on the alleged feud has also overshadowed the anticipation surrounding the third season of Euphoria, and its story lines, and has shifted the attention to the behind-the-scenes drama





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