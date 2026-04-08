Zendaya's Tattoo and Wedding Band Spark Marriage Speculation at Euphoria Premiere

Zendaya's appearance at the Euphoria season three premiere, coupled with hints from her stylist and her comments on her new movie, have ignited further speculation about a secret marriage to Tom Holland. The actress displayed a 't' tattoo dedicated to her partner, along with a wedding band, fueling the rumors.

Zendaya showcased her 't' tattoo, a tribute to her partner Tom Holland , at the Euphoria season three premiere in Los Angeles on Tuesday, fueling ongoing speculation about a possible marriage. The actress, 29, joined her co-stars Sydney Sweeney and Jacob Elordi at the Hollywood event, marking the highly anticipated return of the show. Her appearance was striking, highlighted by a dramatic black dress that revealed the intricate tattoo on her torso.

The lower-case 't' was clearly visible as she posed in the halterneck ensemble. She complemented the look with pointed heels, statement silver earrings, and a slim gold band that has been the subject of wedding rumors, along with her engagement ring. The rumors of a secret marriage have been fueled by various factors, including a comment from her stylist, Law Roach, who stated in early March that the wedding had already occurred. This comment, made in the lead-up to the premiere of her movie centered around a wedding, led to further speculation among fans that she and Holland might have already tied the knot. Despite the widespread rumors, neither Zendaya nor Holland have publicly confirmed or denied their marital status. The couple, who met on the set of Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2016, maintained a private relationship for years before confirming their engagement. Zendaya has subtly played into the rumors during the press tour for her new movie, The Drama. In response to a question about the perfect marriage from Views France, Zendaya said that people who seem like best friends may have a good marriage, which she answered alongside co-star Robert Pattinson. The Drama, featuring Zendaya and Robert as an engaged couple facing challenges, is set for global release on April 3. The new season of Euphoria is returning almost four years after season two. Euphoria's new season will pick up five years from where it left off, and will premiere on HBO on Sunday, April 12. Zendaya’s character, Rue, is still battling drug addiction, but has relocated to Mexico in an effort to escape the consequences of owing money to drug dealers. Meanwhile, her former classmates have gone their separate ways. Sweeney's character, Cassie, has moved to the suburbs with Nate (Elordi), and the two will get married in the third season. Nate's ex-girlfriend from high school, Maddy (Alexa Demie), is now working at a talent agency in Hollywood, and Lexi (Maude Apatow) is also employed in the film and television industry as an assistant to a showrunner played by Sharon Stone.





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The Drama: Zendaya And Robert Pattinson's New Movie Faces Backlash Over TwistDaniel Welsh is the Entertainment Editor at HuffPost UK. He has been covering film, TV and music for HuffPost UK since 2014, and has also presented the digital interview series Build London, the HuffPost UK entertainment panel show Good Vibes Only and the podcast Into It.

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