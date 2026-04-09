Zendaya's Tattoo Tribute to Tom Holland Fuels Secret Wedding Rumors at Euphoria Premiere

Zendaya's recent appearance at the Euphoria season three premiere, where she displayed a 't' tattoo seemingly dedicated to Tom Holland, sparked renewed speculation about a secret marriage. With both having matching tattoos and hints from her stylist, fans are left to wonder if the couple has already tied the knot.

Zendaya showcased a delicate tattoo tribute to her rumored husband, Tom Holland , at the Euphoria season three premiere, fueling ongoing speculation about their marital status. The actress revealed a lowercase 't' tattoo, presumably representing Tom, while it's known that Holland has a matching 'z' tattoo, dedicated to Zendaya . This intimate gesture comes after rumors of a secret wedding have been circulating, adding further intrigue to their relationship.

The tattoos, inked at Boston Tattoo Company in November 2024 before the couple's engagement, seem to solidify their deep bond and commitment. The artist, Lily Jarnryd, described the couple as a joy to meet and fun to work with, further hinting at the strength of their connection. The details of the tattoo process, as revealed by sources, highlight how they handled the moment like professionals, with Zendaya's mother also getting a tattoo. The team at the studio were delighted to have them, recognizing them as big names in the industry.\Adding fuel to the fire, Zendaya's stylist Law Roach sparked wedding rumors earlier this year by stating that the wedding had already taken place, during an interview with Access Hollywood. While the couple has remained tight-lipped about their marital status, the frequent appearances of a gold wedding band on Zendaya's finger, along with her engagement ring, have kept the speculation alive. Zendaya's stunning appearance at the Euphoria premiere, where she donned a dramatic black dress that showcased the 't' tattoo, further amplified the buzz. The actress completed her look with statement silver earrings and pointed heels, as she joined her co-stars Sydney Sweeney and Jacob Elordi at the premiere. Amid the buzz surrounding the couple, the anticipation for Euphoria's return is increasing, with Zendaya's presence and the ongoing relationship speculation acting as the main highlight for the press tour. \The couple's love story began on the set of Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2016. They kept their romance private for years before eventually confirming their relationship and subsequent engagement. This strategic approach to their relationship, combined with their affectionate gestures and the input from their respective team, suggests a careful and considered approach to their public image. Zendaya has chosen to play into the speculation during the press tour for her new movie, The Drama, further adding to the mystery surrounding their relationship status. This tactic has kept fans engaged and curious, solidifying their status as one of Hollywood's most talked-about couples. The continued presence of the tattoos and the stylist's hints indicate a subtle, yet effective, method of controlling the narrative around their relationship. The couple seems to be using the media speculation surrounding their relationship to promote their respective careers as well as maintain their private lives





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