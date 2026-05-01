Zendaya Sparks Marriage Rumors with Wedding Ring Appearance at Tom Holland's Padel Match

Zendaya fueled speculation about a secret marriage to Tom Holland after being seen wearing a wedding ring alongside her engagement ring while supporting him at a padel tournament. The couple also revealed their shared hobby of crocheting.

Speculation is swirling around Tom Holland and Zendaya after the Dune actress was spotted wearing both a wedding ring and an engagement ring while supporting her partner at a padel match in Sherman Oaks, California.

The couple, who have been dating since 2021, attended the BERO Padel Classic competition, hosted by Holland’s non-alcoholic beer brand. Zendaya looked radiant in a blue and white patterned dress with a plunging neckline, showcasing the new jewelry. While neither Holland nor Zendaya have officially confirmed any nuptials, rumors were ignited by Zendaya’s stylist, Law Roach, who hinted at a secret marriage.

The event was filled with playful moments, including Olympic diver Tom Daley crocheting a Spider-Man-themed can holder for Holland during the match. Holland revealed that he and Zendaya have taken up crocheting as a relaxing evening hobby, finding it a way to switch off after stressful days. He expressed his enjoyment of the craft, noting its ability to quiet his mind.

Zendaya has previously alluded to the qualities of a 'perfect marriage,' describing it as a relationship built on a foundation of best friendship and mutual affection. She also playfully discussed her dream celebrity bridesmaids, choosing Euphoria co-star Hunter Schafer and music icon Beyoncé. The couple has been diligent in maintaining their privacy, and recent viral AI-generated images falsely depicting their wedding even fooled Zendaya’s family. She addressed the fake images on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

, clarifying they were not real and humorously sharing an edited clip from her film 'The Drama' to dispel the confusion. Holland previously referred to Zendaya as his 'fiancée' in September 2025, further fueling speculation about their relationship status. The pair’s public appearance and subtle hints continue to captivate fans, leaving many eager for an official announcement.

The event highlighted not only their potential marital status but also their shared interests and supportive dynamic, showcasing a glimpse into their private lives





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