Adventurous ginger tom Zeus travels 37 miles by train to London, returning home for a 74-mile round trip thanks to staff and QR code tracker.

Adventurous four-year-old Zeus, a ginger British shorthair cat, has completed an extraordinary 74-mile round trip via the rail network, traveling from Essex to central London and back. The feline commuter embarked on his most extensive journey yet on November 10, boarding a Greater Anglia service that departed Braintree station at 8.08pm. His destination was the bustling hub of London Liverpool Street, marking the furthest distance he has ever traveled alone.

Details of the 37-Mile Rail Commute

The specific leg of the journey into the capital covered approximately 37 miles and took between 58 minutes and one hour and six minutes to complete. Station staff at London Liverpool Street were stunned to spot the ginger tom wandering the premises and immediately secured his safety. They contacted his owner, Lily Burroughs, to arrange his return after identifying her contact information.

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Zeus is not a novice traveler on the Greater Anglia network. He has previously hitched rides to Stansted Airport, a journey that takes just seven minutes. However, this latest excursion to the heart of the capital represents a significant new record for the regular rail commuter, showcasing his unusual comfort and familiarity with train travel and busy environments.

Lily Burroughs Shares Zeus's Travel Habits

Lily Burroughs, an interior designer and the cat's owner, revealed that Zeus is a frequent visitor to the local railway infrastructure. She noted that he had already made three or four similar trips before this recent event, sometimes riding with the train drivers. Burroughs, who recently had a baby, explained that she was unable to travel to London to retrieve him personally, necessitating the train return.

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The cat was wearing a collar equipped with a QR code that allowed staff to quickly locate Burroughs's details. She stated that the photo of Zeus has been circulated to the entire Greater Anglia line so all staff members know to assist him if he appears on other services. Burroughs assumes he curls up on seats for naps during these trips, showing no distress during the long journeys.

From Farmland to Station Regular

Zeus's affinity for travel stems from his early life on farmland as a kitten, which gave him a natural inclination to roam. When his family moved to Stansted Mountfitchet in Essex, their home was located directly opposite the train station. This proximity allowed Zeus to integrate himself into the station routine, eventually taking over the ticket office chair and receiving belly rubs from commuters.

He became a local celebrity, known as the 'Co Op Cat' for sitting among cat biscuit shelves and even visiting the local pub. His first major train ride to Stansted Airport initially terrified Burroughs, leading to a month of house arrest. Zeus resisted confinement, escaping various collars, trackers, and harnesses designed to keep him home.

Greater Anglia Response and Safety Measures

A Greater Anglia spokesperson confirmed that their control team received reports of a cat on the 20.08 Braintree to Liverpool Street service on Tuesday, November 10. Staff at Liverpool Street picked up the cat, kept him in the office, and used the QR code on his collar to identify Burroughs. They arranged for him to travel back to Braintree on the next available train.

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The spokesperson highlighted that Zeus received attention from staff and passengers on his return journey, dropping him off outside Braintree station where locals were delighted to see him. Following this incident, Zeus is now fitted with a collar containing both a traditional tag and an AirTag. Burroughs reports that this tracking solution has been effective so far, helping the cat learn the importance of safety without causing him the distress he felt under previous house arrest.