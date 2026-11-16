Zizians Cult Linked to Six Deaths Explored in Andy Ngo's Book

Author Andy Ngo reveals how the secretive Zizian group combined veganism and AI transhumanism with violent crime, linking members to six homicides across multiple US states.

Author and conservative activist Andy Ngo has published extensive research detailing the activities of the Zizians, a secretive collective centered in the US. His investigation links individuals associated with this group to six fatal incidents spanning three states, including the killing of US Border Patrol Agent David Maland.

Zizian Beliefs Blend AI Transhumanism With Veganism

Ngo describes the group as a trans death cult that merged radical effective altruism with deep-seated fears regarding artificial intelligence. The organization takes its name from its alleged leader, Jack Lasota, who is known by the nickname Ziz.

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The ideological framework of the group centered on extreme veganism and the belief that conscious minds could eventually be uploaded into digital simulations. Members feared an artificial intelligence doomsday while simultaneously hoping the technology would grant them immortality.

These technological obsessions were paired with unconventional neuroscience theories. Followers believed the two hemispheres of the human brain contained separate identities with potentially different genders. They termed the highest state of existence Double Good, where both cores worked together harmoniously.

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Key Figures Linked to Homicides Across Multiple States

Teresa Youngblut was indicted in August 2025 on charges including the murder of David Maland and assaulting two additional agents with a deadly weapon. She has pleaded not guilty to these charges.

In California, Suri Dao and Alexander Leatham face charges of attempting to murder landlord Curtis Lind during an incident in 2022. Both individuals have pleaded not guilty to the attempted murder charge. They also face murder charges over the death of Emma Borhanian during that same confrontation.

Borhanian was killed by Lind during the 2022 shootout. The attack left Curtis Lind alive, though he later died in a separate incident in January 2025. Maximilian Snyder has been charged with murdering Lind and has entered a plea of not guilty.

Legal Battles and Ongoing Criminal Proceedings

Michelle Zajko was charged in June 2026 with murder and other offenses related to the December 2022 shooting deaths of her parents, Rita and Richard, in Pennsylvania. She has denied killing them.

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Zajko wrote to the Associated Press in an open letter in April 2025, stating she did not murder her parents. In court filings, she suggested their father might have killed their mother and himself.

Felix Bauckholt, another individual linked to the group, died during a January 2025 shootout in Vermont. Lasota, Zajko, and Daniel Blank were arrested in Maryland in February 2025 in a separate case involving trespassing and other allegations.

Lasota Denies Cult Status Amidst Legal Challenges

Lasota's legal team has disputed the characterization of the group in court filings. They state that Lasota rejects the Zizian label and denies they formed a cult. His lawyers have also challenged the legality of the arrest and searches.

All individuals currently facing charges have pleaded not guilty. The investigation continues as authorities examine the connections between these high-profile cases and the ideological influences of the group.