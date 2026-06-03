Zoe Ball Discusses Crippling Anxiety Triggered by Grief and Perimenopause

Broadcaster Zoe Ball reveals her struggle with severe anxiety and panic attacks following her mother's death and during perimenopause, her path to recovery involving therapy and medication, and how this influenced her departure from the BBC Radio 2 breakfast show.

Renowned British broadcaster Zoe Ball has opened up about a period of profound personal struggle, describing a battle with what she termed 'crippling' anxiety and panic attacks that severely impacted her ability to work.

The 55-year-old TV and radio presenter's mental health challenges intensified in the wake of her mother Julia's death from pancreatic cancer in April 2024, a loss that prompted her to initially take a leave of absence from her high-profile BBC Radio 2 breakfast show. This difficult period was further complicated by the onset of perimenopause, creating a perfect storm of grief and hormonal change that left her feeling debilitated.

Ball spoke candidly about the experience during a special edition of her podcast 'Dig It' with friend Jo Whiley, which featured mental health expert Owen O'Kane. She reflected, 'For me personally I've always been very laid back, I worry about the regular things. But I started to have panic attacks and I think it was from grief, because that's when it started for me.

And then along came perimenopause as well and then I started to have crippling anxiety to the point where I was struggling to work or get through a show.

' A significant part of the distress, she explained, was the confusion and lack of a clear path forward. 'I just didn't really know where to go with it, you go to the doctor and it was that feeling of when you're in it, not being able to get out of it. ' Ball emphasized that she has since found a way through, crediting 'brilliant help from some great people' for her recovery.

Following the podcast's release, she engaged with followers on Instagram, detailing her practical steps for managing the condition. She confirmed she used short-term antidepressant medication, stating, 'I did take them for a couple of years, a low dose of sertraline via my doctor, not on them anymore. talk to your GP. I appreciate everyone has a very different experience.

' This combination of talking therapy and medical intervention proved pivotal for her. The episode's guest, Owen O'Kane, offered a framework that resonated deeply, explaining that their life stage-midlife-inherently involves multiple layers of transition and loss, from children leaving home to caring for aging parents and confronting one's own mortality. His perspective visibly moved Ball.

'Honestly, Owen, I have to say, I actually feel quite emotional listening to you today because I'm just thinking about all the situations and all the people I know who would be really helped by hearing you speak,' she said. O'Kane articulated, 'It's a transitional phase in life, things are happening, kids are leaving home, elderly parents.

We are moving toward the latter stages of our lives, we are letting go of being younger, we are letting go of old experiences or letting go of relationships. We're letting go of people we've lost, it's never one thing so of course how could we not be anxious in these periods?

' This context is crucial to understanding Ball's subsequent professional decisions. After the initial leave, she announced in late 2024 a move from the daily breakfast show to a weekly Saturday slot, a role she ultimately quit in December 2025, decisions now seen through the lens of her mental health journey. Prior to these changes, she was among the BBC's highest-paid female presenters, with a salary reported at £950,000.

Since her departure from the Radio 2 morning schedule, Ball has refocused her energy. She has dedicated herself to her successful podcast, which often explores personal and mental wellbeing topics, and prioritized family time with her children Nelly, 16, and Woody, 25, and her partner, Mathieu Weekes. She also candidly discussed a recent professional setback, revealing she auditioned for the coveted hosting role on 'Strictly Come Dancing' following her previous work on the spin-off 'It Takes Two.

' On her podcast last month, she shared her disappointment openly, stating she 'didn't get' the gig and was 'working through the seven stages of grief and rejection. ' This transparency about professional rejection further underscores her commitment to discussing the full spectrum of human experience, including failure and resilience





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Zoe Ball Anxiety Panic Attacks Grief Perimenopause BBC Radio 2 Mental Health Owen O'kane Dig It Podcast Sertraline Career Change Strictly Come Dancing

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