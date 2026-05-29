Zoe Ball Discusses Daughter's Choice to Live with Ex-Husband Amid 'Empty Nest' Reflections

Zoe Ball opens up about her daughter Nelly's decision to live primarily with her father, Norman Cook, as she navigates the 'empty nest' phase. The DJ shares insights on family dynamics, her new boyfriend, and the impact of her mother's recent death.

Zoe Ball , the former BBC Radio 2 DJ, has opened up about the experience of her ' empty nest ' at her Brighton home. At 55, she shares two children with her ex-husband, Norman Cook , better known as Fatboy Slim .

Their son, Woody, is 25 and works as a DJ in Bristol, while their daughter, Nelly, is 16 and currently completing her GCSEs at a prestigious private school in Sussex. In a recent conversation with her friend and fellow DJ Jo Whiley on their Dig It podcast, Zoe revealed that Nelly has chosen to live primarily with her father rather than splitting her time between both parents' homes.

Zoe explained that Nelly reached a point where she preferred the convenience of a single base, noting that all her revision notes are displayed at her father's house and she avoids the hassle of moving between properties. While Zoe emphasized that the arrangement is positive-Nelly lives nearby and can visit or call whenever she needs her mother-the situation underscores a common emotional challenge for parents when their children become more independent.

The shift has sparked speculation about whether other factors contributed to Nelly's decision. Notably, Zoe has been in a relationship with TV production designer Mathieu Weeks for about a year, and he has already moved into her Brighton townhouse. A friend suggested that Nelly might have felt displaced by Zoe's new romantic involvement, as Zoe tends to be fully immersed when a new partner appears.

However, the same friend stressed that mother and daughter remain close and that the primary reason is likely Zoe's 'scatty' and 'chaotic' lifestyle compared to Norman's calm and reliable presence. The friend drew a comparison to the characters Edina and Saffy from the 1990s sitcom Absolutely Fabulous, describing Nelly as sweet, calm, and shy-traits more like her father-while Zoe embodies 'chaos and mania.

' This dynamic may explain Nelly's preference for the stability of her father's home during the stressful exam period. Zoe's decision to move into a Brighton townhouse near Norman's residence occurred at the end of summer 2024, a move influenced by a significant family loss. Earlier that year, her mother, Julia, died at age 74 after a swift battle with pancreatic cancer that lasted only 12 weeks from diagnosis.

Following her mother's death, Zoe stepped down from her £500,000-a-year radio show to grieve and focus on her family. This personal tragedy adds depth to the current living situation, as Zoe had expressed a desire to be a 'mummy' to Nelly after her mother's passing.

Despite her own childhood experience of estrangement from her mother-Julia divorced Zoe's father, mathematician and TV presenter Johnny Ball, leading to separation from age seven until they reunited at 18-Zoe's friends assert that Nelly's choice does not mirror that painful past. Zoe herself has reflected on her mother's absence, noting that Julia believed staying away would provide Zoe with more stability, and their eventual reunion felt seamless.

Ultimately, the arrangement with Nelly is framed as a practical, loving solution rather than a rupture. Zoe continues to play an active role in her daughter's life, with the door always open for visits and support. The story touches on themes of parenting adolescents, blended family dynamics, and the ways personal loss and new relationships shape family bonds. It also highlights how children's growing autonomy can lead to shifts in living arrangements that parents must adapt to with grace





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Zoe Ball Norman Cook Fatboy Slim Empty Nest Co-Parenting Teenage Children Gcses Brighton Absolutely Fabulous Family Dynamics

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