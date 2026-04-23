Zoe Ball Reveals Daughter Nelly, 16, Has ADHD – Joining Her and Son Woody with the Diagnosis

Radio DJ Zoe Ball shares that her daughter Nelly has been diagnosed with ADHD, adding to the family’s understanding of the condition as she and her son Woody also live with it. The family discusses how ADHD has impacted their lives and careers, highlighting both the challenges and unique strengths it brings.

Zoe Ball has publicly shared that her 16-year-old daughter, Nelly, has recently been diagnosed with Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder ( ADHD ), making her the third member of the family to receive this diagnosis.

Zoe, a 55-year-old radio DJ, and her 25-year-old son, Woody, also live with ADHD, a neurodevelopmental condition characterized by challenges with attention, hyperactivity, and impulsivity. The family’s experience with ADHD has become a source of understanding and connection, with Zoe noting that learning about her children’s experiences has deepened her own self-awareness. Nelly is now benefiting from medication that assists her focus at school, and Zoe has observed positive changes in her daughter’s ability to manage her environment.

She highlighted Nelly’s newfound habit of dedicating a couple of hours each Sunday evening to tidying her room, preparing for the school week, and practicing self-care. Zoe expressed her joy in witnessing Nelly’s self-directed efforts to create order amidst the chaos, recognizing the value of structure in managing the challenges of ADHD. Zoe herself first disclosed her ADHD diagnosis in December 2023.

Woody, following his Glastonbury debut, has also spoken about how his ADHD has positively influenced his career as a DJ, describing it as his ‘unique selling point’ due to his energetic and dynamic stage presence. He attributes his distinctive style to the impulsivity and movement inherent in his condition, allowing him to connect with audiences on a deeper level.

He learned from his father, DJ Fatboy Slim, not technical skills but valuable life lessons about standing out and finding one’s unique identity in a competitive field. Woody emphasized that his father, Norman Cook, provided guidance on how to differentiate himself as a performer, encouraging him to focus on what would make him memorable to promoters and audiences. He self-taught DJing during the lockdown period, driven by curiosity and a desire to entertain.

The family maintains a close relationship despite Zoe and Norman’s divorce in 2016, demonstrating a commitment to co-parenting and mutual support. They recently celebrated Christmas together, playfully acknowledging their ‘dysfunctional’ yet loving dynamic. ADHD affects approximately five percent of children in the US, with a higher prevalence in boys (3.6%) compared to girls (0.85%) in the UK. Symptoms typically emerge in early childhood and become more apparent as children develop, though adults can also be diagnosed.

The exact cause of ADHD remains unclear, but it is believed to involve genetic factors impacting brain function and structure





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Zoe Ball Nelly Cook Woody Cook ADHD Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder Norman Cook Fatboy Slim Family Diagnosis Mental Health

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Harry Styles and Zoe Kravitz maintain separate living arrangements during London tripHarry Styles and Zoe Kravitz are currently spending time in London, though they are notably staying in different locations. The singer also reflects on his desires for family and long-term stability.

Read more »

Harry Styles and Zoe Kravitz navigate relationship dynamics during London visitHarry Styles and Zoe Kravitz are currently spending time together in London, though the pair are reportedly staying in separate accommodations. The singer also reflects on his desire for marriage and a future family.

Read more »

What Kids With ADHD And Autism Bring Up Most In TherapyTasha Hinde is the Parents editor at HuffPost UK and a mum-of-two.

Read more »

'Body Doubling' Could Be The Secret To Helping Kids With ADHD Focus BetterTasha Hinde is the Parents editor at HuffPost UK and a mum-of-two.

Read more »

Harry Styles And Zoë Kravitz Photographed Kissing In London Amid Dating RumoursDaniel Welsh is the Entertainment Editor at HuffPost UK. He has been covering film, TV and music for HuffPost UK since 2014, and has also presented the digital interview series Build London, the HuffPost UK entertainment panel show Good Vibes Only and the podcast Into It.

Read more »

Engagement Rumors Swirl Around Harry Styles and Zoe Kravitz Following London SightingHarry Styles and Zoe Kravitz have sparked intense engagement speculation after the actress was spotted wearing a large diamond ring during a romantic London outing.

Read more »