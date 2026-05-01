Zoe Ball's Son Woody Cook Targeted by Online Stalker Impersonating Him and Discussing Intimate Details

Celebrity Gogglebox star Woody Cook has reported a stalker to the police after the individual repeatedly impersonated him online, engaging in disturbing conversations with strangers about his personal life. The incident highlights the growing issue of online harassment and the legal challenges surrounding catfishing.

Woody Cook , son of Zoe Ball and Fatboy Slim , has revealed he is the target of a disturbing online stalking campaign. A perpetrator has been repeatedly impersonating him on social media and messaging apps, creating fake profiles and engaging in inappropriate conversations with strangers, including discussing intimate details of his sex life.

Cook has reported the individual to the police, who have launched a formal investigation. He publicly condemned the stalker’s actions as ‘creepy, immoral and illegal’ via Instagram, urging them to seek therapeutic help. This isn’t an isolated incident; Cook claims this has happened ‘more than 20 times’ to him and others. The impersonator has been contacting people, posing as Cook and offering opportunities like artwork commissions for festivals.

Cook shared a screenshot of one such message as evidence. A spokesperson confirmed the police are involved and an investigation is underway, limiting further comment. Woody Cook has actively worked to establish his own identity outside of his famous parents’ legacies. He came out as bisexual on the reality show *The Circle* in 2019 and has since become a vocal advocate for mental health awareness, LGBTQ+ rights, and environmental causes.

He’s built a career as a DJ, performing at major events like Glastonbury, and also works as a presenter, public speaker, and runs his own record label and media company, Truth Tribe, while simultaneously studying Film and Theatre at Bristol University. His appearances on *Celebrity Gogglebox* alongside his mother have further endeared him to the public.

However, this recent experience underscores the vulnerability of public figures to online harassment and the ease with which social media can be misused. The legal landscape surrounding catfishing in the UK is complex.

While the act of catfishing itself isn’t currently a specific criminal offense, the associated actions – such as fraud, harassment, or malicious communication – can lead to prosecution under existing laws like the Fraud Act 2006, the Protection from Harassment Act 1997, and the Malicious Communications Act 1988. There is growing pressure to criminalize catfishing specifically, with a recent petition advocating for legal recognition of the harm caused by using false identities online to manipulate or exploit others.

Statistics reveal the prevalence of this issue, with a 2023 survey indicating that 22% of UK adults have experienced catfishing, and over a quarter of dating website users have encountered fake profiles and scams. This case highlights the urgent need for updated legislation to protect individuals from the damaging effects of online impersonation and harassment





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Woody Cook Zoe Ball Fatboy Slim Stalker Catfishing Online Harassment Celebrity Gogglebox

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