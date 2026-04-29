Zoe Kravitz and Harry Styles: A Whirlwind Romance and Future Plans

Zoe Kravitz was spotted in New York City with her godfather, Bruce Cohen, while modestly hiding her $1 million diamond engagement ring from fiancé Harry Styles. The couple has been in a whirlwind romance for eight months, with Styles expressing his desire to start a family. Kravitz, previously engaged to Channing Tatum and married to Karl Glusman, and Styles, who has dated Taylor Swift, Emily Ratajkowski, and Olivia Wilde, are now focused on their future together. Styles recently reflected on his personal growth and priorities during a three-year hiatus from music.

Zoe Kravitz , the 37-year-old actress and daughter of Lenny Kravitz and Lisa Bonet, was seen enjoying a casual stroll with her godfather, Bruce Cohen, in New York City on Tuesday.

The newly engaged star, who recently got engaged to Harry Styles, 32, was spotted modestly concealing her $1 million diamond engagement ring under the long sleeve of her brown suede jacket. She paired the outerwear with a white button-up shirt and a white tank top, completing her look with loose-fitting dark trousers. The fashion-forward actress carried a woven black handbag and shielded her eyes with oval-shaped black sunglasses.

Adding to her effortlessly cool aesthetic, she wore a Boy Next Door baseball cap from the London bookstore Idea over her lengthy micro braids and rounded out her outfit with dark brown loafers. Meanwhile, Cohen, 64, kept it casual in pinstriped jeans and a dark zip-up hoodie layered over a white shirt, paired with beige sneakers featuring red accents. The American Beauty producer was seen enjoying a one-on-one outing with his goddaughter.

Kravitz and Styles have been in a whirlwind romance for the past eight months, with sources revealing that the former One Direction singer is eager to start a family with the actress and filmmaker. The couple was first photographed together in Hampstead last week, where Kravitz was seen sporting an enormous diamond ring on her wedding finger. A source close to Styles told Page Six that he has been expressing his desire to have a baby to his friends.

Kravitz was previously engaged to actor Channing Tatum, but their relationship ended in October 2024. She was also married to actor Karl Glusman from June 2019 to December 2020. Styles, on the other hand, has had high-profile relationships with Taylor Swift, Emily Ratajkowski, and Olivia Wilde in the past. The engagement comes as Styles reflects on his future and personal growth.

While promoting his new album, Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally, the Watermelon Sugar hitmaker revealed that he had a 'real, honest conversation' with himself about what he wants in the next five years. Speaking with Apple Music's Zane Lowe, Styles discussed the loneliness of fame and his three-year hiatus from music, during which he reevaluated his priorities.

'I think I had a real honest conversation with myself about, OK, in five years, what do I want my life to look like? And then how do I make changes to aim at that?

' he shared. The singer-songwriter added, 'I want to be fulfilled, and I want to be in great relationships with people. I want to have great friendships with people. I want a family.

I want these things. It just allowed me to go like, OK, what do I have to do to create space to allow these things to happen? I can't just expect them to just happen to me.





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