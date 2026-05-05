Zoe Kravitz Attends Met Gala Without Engagement Ring From Harry Styles

Actress Zoe Kravitz sparked speculation about her engagement to Harry Styles after appearing at the 2026 Met Gala without her ring. The event, co-chaired by Beyonce and Nicole Kidman, featured a 'Costume Art' theme and a notable absence of the singer.

Zoe Kravitz attended the 2026 Met Gala without her engagement ring from Harry Styles , sparking speculation about their relationship. The actress, 37, showcased a stunning gothic aesthetic in an elaborate Yves Saint Laurent lace gown, but the absence of the reported $1 million ring was immediately noticed by onlookers.

This omission is particularly noteworthy given the recent public announcement of their engagement just one week prior, when Kravitz was seen wearing the significant piece of jewelry. Styles himself was absent from the event, with Kravitz accompanied by YSL creative director Anthony Vaccarello instead. Upon her arrival at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, Kravitz initially attempted to conceal her hand, seemingly to hide the lack of a ring, but her bare ring finger was later visible, fueling online discussion.

Social media users expressed surprise, with one commenting, 'No ring omfg?

'. Kravitz's past relationships have faced similar challenges. She previously ended an engagement with Channing Tatum in 2024 after a three-year relationship and was married to Karl Glusman for less than two years before their divorce in 2020.

The Met Gala, a highly anticipated event often dubbed the 'Super Bowl of celebrity red carpets,' adheres to the theme of 'Costume Art' and a dress code of 'Fashion Is Art,' encouraging attendees to explore the relationship between fashion and the human body. This year's gala is co-chaired by a prominent group including Beyonce, Nicole Kidman, Venus Williams, and Vogue's global editorial director Anna Wintour, marking Williams' first time in the role.

The Costume Institute's exhibition will feature historical and contemporary garments, categorized around the classical and nude body, aging and pregnant bodies, and the anatomical body. The event is generously sponsored by Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez, who serve as honorary co-chairs. The exhibition, set to debut the Met's new Conde M Nast Galleries, is curated by Andrew Bolton, who emphasizes fashion's artistic status due to its connection with the body.

Yves Saint Laurent is also a key sponsor of the exhibit. Kravitz is part of a larger host committee that includes Sabrina Carpenter, Doja Cat, Angela Bassett, and many others. The 'Costume Art' exhibition will be open to the public from May 10 through January 10 of the following year, following the gala on May 4. The Met Gala is a crucial fundraising event for the museum and the primary source of funding for the Costume Institute.

This year's gala is also significant as it is the first since Anna Wintour stepped down from her role as editor-in-chief of American Vogue after 37 years, a position now held by Chloe Malle. Wintour's influence has been instrumental in transforming the Met Gala into the glamorous and celebrity-filled spectacle it is today





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Zoë Kravitz's Unique Way Of Fending Off Harry Styles Engagement Rumours At The Met GalaDaniel Welsh is the Entertainment Editor at HuffPost UK. He has been covering film, TV and music for HuffPost UK since 2014, and has also presented the digital interview series Build London, the HuffPost UK entertainment panel show Good Vibes Only and the podcast Into It.

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