Zoe Kravitz Engaged to Harry Styles – Third Time's the Charm?

Actress Zoe Kravitz is engaged to singer Harry Styles after eight months of dating, marking her third engagement. The ring is estimated at $1 million. This follows previous engagements to Karl Glusman and Channing Tatum.

Zoe Kravitz , aged 37, and Harry Styles , 32, are reportedly engaged after a whirlwind eight-month romance. The news surfaced after Kravitz was seen displaying a substantial diamond engagement ring, estimated to be a ten-carat oval-cut stone set in yellow gold and valued around $1 million.

While this marks Styles' first foray into engagement, it represents the third time Kravitz has been engaged, sparking playful commentary from fans online. The actress previously experienced marriage with actor Karl Glusman, a union that ultimately ended in divorce, and was also engaged to Channing Tatum before their relationship concluded. Social media platforms quickly buzzed with reactions, with many users humorously teasing Kravitz about her accumulating collection of engagement rings.

Some joked about her seemingly open acceptance of proposals, while others likened her ring collection to the Infinity Stones from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, highlighting the sheer number of significant rings she has received. The lighthearted banter underscores the public's fascination with the actress's romantic history and her latest commitment.

Kravitz's previous engagement to Karl Glusman involved a unique antique ring sourced from an Instagram dealer, a Georgian Half Loop antique rose cut diamond ring from around 1800, featuring over 2.5 carats of rose-cut diamonds. This ring, described as one-of-a-kind, reflected a vintage aesthetic. Their marriage in 2019 was followed by a divorce in 2021.

Her engagement with Channing Tatum, which occurred in 2023, featured a 7-carat elongated cushion-cut diamond, lauded for its blend of gothic and glamorous styles with a nod to Old Hollywood. Despite the initial excitement, the couple parted ways in October 2024 after three years together. The contrast between these previous engagements and the current one with Styles is notable, with sources indicating that Kravitz readily accepted Styles' proposal, describing it as 'old-fashioned' and 'romantic.

' This suggests a deeper connection and a sense of certainty in her feelings for the singer. The reports emphasize that Kravitz is 'madly in love' with Styles and appreciates his supportive nature. The engagement news follows recent speculation fueled by photographs of Kravitz showcasing a large diamond ring. Insiders close to the couple have revealed that Styles is 'completely smitten' with Kravitz and would go to great lengths for her, while Kravitz is reportedly 'on cloud nine.

' Those within their social circle express no surprise at the engagement, suggesting it was a natural progression of their relationship. The couple's connection appears to be strong, with sources highlighting Styles' unwavering support and Kravitz's reciprocal affection. The substantial value of the ring, coupled with the romantic nature of the proposal, further emphasizes the seriousness of their commitment.

This engagement marks a new chapter for both Kravitz and Styles, and the public eagerly anticipates further details about their upcoming wedding and future together. The narrative surrounding this engagement is not just about the ring itself, but about Kravitz's journey through relationships and her apparent finding of a partner who truly resonates with her





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