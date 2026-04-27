Zoe Kravitz Flashes $1 Million Engagement Ring from Harry Styles

Actress Zoe Kravitz has been seen with a stunning diamond engagement ring believed to be from singer Harry Styles, sparking excitement and confirming engagement rumors. The ring is estimated to be worth around $1 million.

Zoe Kravitz has been seen sporting a dazzling diamond engagement ring, widely believed to be from her partner, Harry Styles . The actress was photographed in New York City on Monday, openly displaying the impressive jewelry on her wedding finger.

Experts estimate the ring, a 10-carat oval-shaped diamond set in yellow gold, to be worth around $1 million, and likely custom-made. This public display follows reports that Styles proposed in an 'old-fashioned, romantic' manner, to which Kravitz immediately said yes, fueled by her deep affection for him. Sources close to the couple indicate that Styles is 'completely smitten' and would go to great lengths for Kravitz, while she appreciates his supportive and kind nature.

The engagement rumors have been circulating for some time, with Kravitz first spotted wearing the ring in December. Recent sightings include a coffee date with Styles in London, where they were photographed holding hands. Their relationship, which began last August, has quickly progressed, with the pair being seen together in various cities including Rome and Brooklyn.

Styles himself has recently spoken about his desire for a future that includes marriage and a family, reflecting on the importance of creating space in his life for meaningful relationships. He emphasized a desire for fulfillment and strong connections, rather than achieving success at the expense of personal happiness. This engagement marks a significant step for both individuals, particularly for Styles, as it is his first.

Kravitz's past relationships include a marriage to actor Karl Glusman, which ended in divorce in 2021, and a previous engagement to Channing Tatum. The couple's representatives have been contacted for comment. The news has been met with excitement from those within their social circle, with sources stating that no one was surprised by the engagement. The public display of affection and the substantial value of the ring have further fueled the buzz surrounding this high-profile pairing.

Styles' recent reflections on his personal life suggest a readiness for commitment, aligning with the current trajectory of their relationship. The couple appears to be embracing this new chapter with enthusiasm and a shared vision for the future, solidifying their bond and signaling a long-term commitment





DailyMailCeleb / 🏆 1. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Zoe Kravitz Harry Styles Engagement Diamond Ring Celebrity News Relationship

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Strictly Come Dancing Host Search: Rylan Clark and Zoe Ball Lead Fan PollFollowing the departure of Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman, a Mail on Sunday survey reveals Rylan Clark and Zoe Ball as the fan favourites to take the helm of Strictly Come Dancing. The BBC faces a crucial decision to balance tradition with fresh appeal as it seeks new presenters for the beloved show.

Read more »

Is Harry Styles Running the London Marathon as Daddy Pig?Fans speculate that Harry Styles disguised himself as Daddy Pig to run the London Marathon, raising funds for the National Deaf Children's Society following a storyline in Peppa Pig about hearing loss.

Read more »

Stars Shine at London Marathon Amidst Harry Styles 'Daddy Pig' RumorsCelebrities including Cynthia Erivo, Tilly Ramsay, and Harry Judd participated in the London Marathon, while speculation ran wild about whether Harry Styles was running in disguise as 'Daddy Pig' to raise money for charity.

Read more »

Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz Reportedly Engaged and Considering Starting a FamilyHarry Styles and Zoë Kravitz are rumored to be engaged after eight months of dating, with sources suggesting the singer is eager to become a father. The couple's relationship appears to be rapidly progressing, fueled by a shared desire for a future together.

Read more »

Gabby Logan Confronts Daddy Pig Over Harry Styles Marathon RumourA viral conspiracy theory suggests that Harry Styles ran the London Marathon disguised as Daddy Pig from Peppa Pig. Gabby Logan questioned the cartoon character about the rumour, while fans on social media speculated about the pop star's potential involvement. Daddy Pig completed the marathon in 5 hours, 51 minutes, and 53 seconds, raising funds for the National Deaf Children's Society. The theory gained traction due to similarities in running style and leg appearance, as well as Harry Styles' known passion for marathons.

Read more »

Zoë Kravitz and Harry Styles are EngagedActors Zoë Kravitz and Harry Styles are reportedly engaged after dating for eight months. Sources have confirmed the news following photos of Kravitz wearing a diamond ring. The couple has shared the news with close friends and family.

Read more »