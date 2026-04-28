Zoe Kravitz Flashes Harry Styles's $1 Million Engagement Ring

Actress Zoe Kravitz has been seen with a stunning diamond engagement ring believed to be from singer Harry Styles, sparking excitement and speculation about their future together. The ring is estimated to be worth around $1 million.

Zoe Kravitz has been seen sporting a dazzling diamond engagement ring, widely believed to be from her partner, Harry Styles . The actress, 37, was photographed in New York City on Monday, openly displaying the impressive ring on her wedding finger.

Jewelry experts estimate the ten-carat oval-shaped diamond, set in yellow gold, to be worth around $1 million, likely custom-made and featuring a popular bezel setting. Sources close to Kravitz reveal she enthusiastically accepted Styles's 'old-fashioned, romantic' proposal, citing her deep love for the singer and his supportive nature. This news follows reports that Styles, 32, is 'completely smitten' with Kravitz and would go to great lengths for her, while Kravitz is described as being 'on cloud nine.

' The couple's relationship has been steadily gaining attention since they were first spotted holding hands last August. Their connection deepened with a meeting with Kravitz's father, Lenny Kravitz, a month later, signaling a serious commitment. Despite attempts to maintain privacy, they've been seen on numerous dates across various cities, including London, Rome, and Brooklyn. Styles recently shared his desire for a future including marriage and family, reflecting on the importance of creating space in his life for meaningful relationships.

He emphasized a need for honest self-reflection and prioritizing personal fulfillment over the demands of fame, having taken a hiatus from music to reassess his life goals. He expressed a desire to avoid a future of loneliness and instead build a life filled with strong connections and a family. This engagement marks a significant milestone for both individuals.

For Styles, it's his first time being engaged, while Kravitz was previously married to actor Karl Glusman, with whom she wed in 2019 and divorced in 2021. She was also previously engaged to Channing Tatum, but their relationship ended in 2024. The news has sparked excitement among fans and observers, with many questioning whether this romance will prove to be a lasting one.

Kravitz reportedly told friends she said yes immediately to Styles' proposal, captivated by his romantic gesture and the depth of their connection. Representatives for both Styles and Kravitz have been contacted for comment, but have not yet responded. The couple first sparked engagement rumors in December when Kravitz was seen wearing the ring, and the speculation intensified after a recent PDA-filled date





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