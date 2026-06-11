Zoë Kravitz Hints at Stepping Away from Hollywood to Become a Mother

Zoë Kravitz has hinted that she could step away from Hollywood to become a mother, as she spoke about the scrutiny around her relationship with Harry Styles. Posing for a stunning cover shoot with British Vogue, the actress insisted she doesn't want to pursue her passions while 'having a kid at the same time,' and said she would focus her 'energy' on one of the two. During the interview, Zoë also spoke about her relationship with Harry Styles, amid speculation the couple are set to tie the knot in the coming months.

Zoë Kravitz has hinted that she could step away from Hollywood to become a mother, as she spoke about the scrutiny around her relationship with Harry Styles .

Posing for a stunning cover shoot with British Vogue, the actress, 37, insisted she doesn't want to pursue her passions while 'having a kid at the same time,' and said she would focus her 'energy' on one of the two. During the interview, Zoë also spoke about her relationship with Harry Styles, amid speculation the couple are set to tie the knot in the coming months.

Zoë said she likes to be pragmatic around the expectations of balancing her work with motherhood. She said: 'You just kind of have to be realistic. If I want to do something well, I have to focus on it.

'Knowing myself, I'm not going to have a kid and direct movies at exactly the same time. You just have to decide where you want your energy to be. Zoë Kravitz has hinted that she could step away from Hollywood to become a mother, as she spoke about the scrutiny around her relationship with Harry Styles 'I think that I'm hyper-aware of the fact that I'm going to die one day.

'The other day, I was walking past this woman, she was very old and she was walking so slow. The fact that I can just walk up a flight of stairs with no problem is amazing. Someday I might not be able to.

' Zoë then went on to reference her relationship with Harry, following reports that the couple are planning an 'intimate' winter wedding in the UK. The Big Little Lies star, who previously dated Channing Tatum, was asked what it's like to fall in love in the public eye. She said: 'I think doing anything in the public eye is uncomfortable.

' The star said she is aware of the interest surrounding her love life, saying: 'I'm aware it's happening... I'm aware of all the ingredients that create the thing that we're talking about. But that doesn't mean you're necessarily OK with it.

' 'There are moments obviously when you just want to hide because it feels overwhelming. 'And then there are moments when you, whether it’s in a defiant way, are like, ''I’m going to walk and get my coffee and you’re not going to take that away from me.

'' Posing for a stunning cover shoot with British Vogue , the actress insisted she doesn't want to pursue her passions while 'having a kid at the same time' During the interview, Zoë also spoke about her relationship with Harry Styles, amid speculation the couple are set to tie the knot in the coming months. Zoë said she likes to be pragmatic around the expectations of balancing her work with motherhood.

She said: 'You just kind of have to be realistic. If I want to do something well, I have to focus on it.

'Knowing myself, I'm not going to have a kid and direct movies at exactly the same time. You just have to decide where you want your energy to be. Zoë Kravitz has hinted that she could step away from Hollywood to become a mother, as she spoke about the scrutiny around her relationship with Harry Style





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