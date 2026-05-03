Zoe Kravitz Receives Flowers After Harry Styles Engagement – Wedding Plans Underway

Following her engagement to Harry Styles, Zoe Kravitz received a flower delivery in New York as wedding planning begins. Sources suggest a summer wedding in Italy or the South of France is being considered.

Zoe Kravitz , the acclaimed actress known for her role in The Batman, has reportedly received a beautiful flower delivery in New York City following her engagement to the globally recognized singer and actor, Harry Styles .

The arrangement, a sophisticated display of long-stemmed purple lilies, arrived at her residence, fueling further excitement surrounding the couple’s impending nuptials. This floral gesture comes after months of speculation ignited by the appearance of a significant diamond ring on Kravitz’s wedding finger last month. The engagement marks a significant step for the pair, who embarked on a whirlwind romance approximately eight months ago.

Sources close to the couple indicate that wedding planning is already underway, with discussions centering around potential locations, themes, and attire. The South of France and Italy are currently being considered as idyllic settings for the ceremony, reflecting Kravitz’s desire for a unique and memorable celebration. The 37-year-old actress was later seen out and about in New York, maintaining a casual yet stylish appearance.

She donned a long wool coat over a black ensemble, shielding her face with sunglasses and a vibrant red Sex and the City baseball cap, her hair neatly tied back in a ponytail. This understated look contrasted with the extravagance of the reported $1 million engagement ring, further highlighting the blend of sophistication and down-to-earth qualities that define Kravitz’s public persona.

Insiders reveal that Kravitz is leaning towards a summer wedding, envisioning a day filled with beautiful flowers, stunning outfits, and a joyous atmosphere lasting from dawn till dusk. While she initially contemplated a more intimate elopement, the allure of a larger celebration with family and friends is gaining traction. The potential guest list and logistical considerations for a grander event are now being explored.

The couple is reportedly captivated by the romantic ambiance of locations like Paris and the French Riviera, suggesting a desire for a destination wedding that embodies elegance and charm. This engagement represents a notable shift in Styles’s romantic history. Previously known for relationships with younger women, including figures like Taylor Swift and Olivia Wilde, Styles, now 32, appears to be embracing a more settled phase of his life.

He recently spoke about the importance of self-reflection and considering his future, particularly after witnessing the marriages of close friends. This introspection seems to have paved the way for a more committed relationship with Kravitz. Kravitz herself has experienced previous engagements and marriage, having been previously engaged to actor Channing Tatum and married to actor Karl Glusman. Her past experiences likely contribute to her thoughtful approach to planning this next chapter.

Representatives for both Styles and Kravitz have been contacted for comment, but have yet to release an official statement. The anticipation surrounding their wedding continues to build, with fans and media outlets eagerly awaiting further details about the couple’s plans. The flower delivery serves as a sweet symbol of their blossoming love and the exciting journey that lies ahead





DailyMailCeleb / 🏆 1. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Zoe Kravitz Harry Styles Engagement Wedding Celebrity News

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Harry Redknapp Celebrates Wife Sandra's Birthday Amid 'I'm A Celebrity' DramaFormer football manager Harry Redknapp marked his wife Sandra's 79th birthday with a loving tribute, while also sharing his thoughts on the recent controversies surrounding the 'I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!' All Stars series, including arguments between contestants and the show's chaotic finale.

Read more »

Harry Styles and Zoe Kravitz Reportedly Planning Lavish Wedding in EuropeNewly engaged couple Harry Styles and Zoe Kravitz are reportedly discussing wedding plans, with potential locations in France and Italy. Sources reveal details about themes, outfits, and the possibility of a large-scale celebration.

Read more »

Harry Styles Reportedly Engaged to Zoë Kravitz Amidst Ongoing Sexuality RumorsPop star Harry Styles is rumored to be engaged to actress Zoë Kravitz, sparking renewed discussion about his sexuality and the long-standing speculation surrounding his personal life. The engagement, signaled by a $1 million diamond ring, may be an attempt to dispel rumors, but Styles's ambiguous public persona continues to fuel debate.

Read more »

Harry Styles Spotted Solo After Engagement to Zoe Kravitz – Couple Planning a FamilyHarry Styles was seen dining alone in London following reports of his engagement to Zoe Kravitz. Sources say the couple are eager to start a family, marking a new chapter for the singer who recently spoke about his desire for a more settled life.

Read more »

After Prince Harry claims he’s a ‘working royal’ William has THIS to sayPrince Harry’s bold new statement has ‘infuriated’ Prince William, but will he make a drastic decision? Read the full story and what sources have said on heat.

Read more »

Zoe Saldana and Demi Moore Celebrate Lancôme Ambassadorship with Stylish New York Night OutGuardians of the Galaxy star Zoe Saldana and The Substance actress Demi Moore were seen enjoying a girls' night out in New York City after being named ambassadors for Lancôme's new Longevity MD line. Both actresses spoke about the importance of self-care and embracing aging as a gift.

Read more »