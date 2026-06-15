Zoe Kravitz Spotted with Harry Styles' Manager at Wembley Concert Amid Wedding Speculation

Zoe Kravitz was seen chatting with Harry Styles' manager Jeffrey Azoff during his Wembley residency, days after a warm interaction with Styles' mother. The sightings come as Kravitz discusses potential motherhood and engagement rumors with Styles.

Zoe Kravitz and Harry Styles ' manager Jeffrey Azoff were seen conversing in the VIP section during Harry Styles ' Wembley Stadium concert over the weekend. The 37-year-old actress, dressed casually in an all-black ensemble with a gray hat, appeared to be enjoying a friendly chat with Azoff, who was seen whispering in her ear.

This sighting occurred during Styles' record-breaking 12-night residency as part of his "Together Together" tour, supporting his fourth studio album. The interaction between Kravitz and Azoff is not new; five years ago, Styles, then in a bathrobe and slippers, famously officiated Azoff's wedding to Glenne Christiaansen in Montecito, California, with his then-partner Olivia Wilde by his side. Days before the recent Wembley encounter, Kravitz was photographed having a warm conversation with Styles' mother, Anne Twist, at another show.

A fan-captured video showed Anne leaning in, placing a hand on Kravitz's head, and whispering during the performance, a moment that quickly circulated online. Twist later showcased her playful side on Instagram, posing in a T-shirt that read "Respect your mother!

"-a direct reference to lyrics from Styles' new song "Dance No More"-while accompanied by her brother, who wore a shirt stating "Respect your mother's brother! ". Styles' Wembley residency has already made history as the longest single-artist run at the venue, with each night selling out. The setlist blends classics like "Golden" and "Adore You" with new tracks from "Kiss All the Time, Disco Occasionally," including "Aperture," "Are You Listening Yet?

," and "Dance No More.

" Country superstar Shania Twain is supporting all twelve London shows and joined Styles on stage. Amid the concert buzz, Kravitz, who is rumored to be engaged to Styles after eight months of dating, revealed in a recent British Vogue cover interview that she is considering stepping back from Hollywood to focus on motherhood. She emphasized a pragmatic approach to balancing career and family, stating she would rather dedicate her energy fully to one pursuit at a time.

"If I want to do something well, I have to focus on it," she said. "Knowing myself, I'm not going to have a kid and direct movies at exactly the same time. " She also reflected on the pressures of her high-profile relationship, acknowledging the public scrutiny while asserting her desire to maintain personal boundaries. "There are moments obviously when you just want to hide because it feels overwhelming," she admitted.

"And then there are moments when you... are like, 'I'm going to walk and get my coffee and you're not going to take that away from me. '" Reports suggest the couple is planning an intimate winter wedding in the UK, and Styles was spotted with a large diamond ring on his ring finger in April, fueling engagement speculation





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Zoe Kravitz Harry Styles Jeffrey Azoff Wembley Together Together Tour Wedding Engagement Anne Twist Shania Twain Kiss All The Time Disco Occasionally British Vogue Motherhood

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