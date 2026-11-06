Zoo Miami Employee Hospitalized After Opioid Exposure From Antelope Saliva

A Zoo Miami worker is stable after skin contact with thiafentanil from a greater kudu antelope on November 6, prompting safety warnings from the FDA about potent opioid handling.

A staff member at Zoo Miami is currently hospitalized following an accidental exposure to a potent opioid substance. The incident occurred on November 6 when the employee assisted with a veterinary procedure on a greater kudu antelope. The facility, which is the largest zoo in the state of Florida, confirmed that the worker is receiving medical care and remains in stable condition.

Antelope Procedure And Initial Exposure

The employee was helping to secure the head of the greater kudu antelope during a transfer operation from South Miami Heights to another facility. During this process, the animal was immobilized to allow a zoo veterinarian to conduct necessary tests for a pre-shipment examination. The symptoms manifested while the worker was assisting in securing the animal's head after it had been immobilized. This specific activity exposed the worker to the animal's saliva, which contained traces of the anesthetic drug.

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Potent Opioid Thiafentanil Identified

Zoo Miami stated that the employee's skin likely came into contact with thiafentanil, a powerful opioid used to anesthetize wildlife. This substance is strictly not for human use and requires extreme caution to handle. The FDA explicitly warns that thiafentanil poses severe health risks to humans if exposure occurs. The agency emphasizes that safe handling techniques are mandatory to prevent accidental contact with the drug.

Medical Response And Employee Status

Zoo Miami has taken an abundance of caution regarding this incident. Although the cause of the symptoms has not been officially confirmed by independent medical testing, the zoo acted on the possibility of accidental exposure. The employee was immediately administered Narcan to counteract the effects of the opioid. Following this intervention, the worker was transported to Jackson South Medical Center for further evaluation. The staff member remains under continuous medical observation at the hospital.

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FDA Safety Guidelines For Drug Handling

The FDA has outlined specific risks associated with accidental human exposure to thiafentanil. Symptoms can include dizziness, nausea, respiratory depression, and lower blood pressure. These health issues can become life-threatening if not treated with medical attention right away. Operators handling such drugs should use safe techniques, including working in pairs. Protective gear such as disposable latex gloves and eye protection is also strongly advised.

Zoo Miami provided a social media statement addressing the situation and the employee's treatment. The spokesperson wrote that the employee's identity has not been released at this time. The facility has prioritized the health and safety of its staff amidst the investigation. The Daily Mail reached out to Zoo Miami for any additional comments or further details regarding the ongoing medical evaluation.