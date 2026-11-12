zPaper Founder Eric Stephens Dies in Georgia Plane Crash

Eric Stephens, founder of zPaper, was killed in a plane crash in Lawrenceville, Georgia, on Tuesday evening. The NTSB is investigating the incident.

Eric Stephens, the 57-year-old founder of the Georgia-based healthcare technology firm zPaper, has died following a fatal aviation accident in Lawrenceville. The crash occurred on Tuesday evening in a wooded area approximately 30 miles northeast of Atlanta. Stephens, who was a married father of two, perished when his private aircraft went down during an emergency situation.

Plane Crash Details and Witness Accounts

The aircraft involved was a Velocity-173 FG, which was registered to Eric Stephens. It departed from the Gwinnett County Airport and remained airborne for roughly 90 minutes before the pilot reported significant engine difficulties. According to reports from Fox 5 Atlanta, the plane crashed approximately one mile southeast of its departure point while the pilot attempted an emergency landing.

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Jenny Constantino, a witness residing about 20 miles from the crash site, described seeing the aircraft descending with the rear section engulfed in flames. She stated that she and her oldest daughter looked up and clearly observed the airplane with its back part on fire as it went down toward the ground. This visual evidence aligns with the suspicion that the engine likely caught fire before impact.

Pilot Communications and Air Traffic Audio

Audio recordings from air traffic control reveal the pilot's final moments in the sky. The pilot could be heard requesting an emergency landing while stating he had a rough engine. He further informed the controller that he would need a fire crew upon landing, but shortly thereafter noted, it looks like we are going in the trees. These transcripts indicate the severity of the mechanical failure preceding the crash.

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Despite witness accounts of fire and the pilot's warnings, firefighters reported that there was no active fire at the scene upon their arrival around 5:30 pm. A second individual in the aircraft, identified by authorities as Peter Magnuson, survived the incident. He was transported to a local hospital where he sustained non-life-threatening injuries. It remains unclear whether Eric Stephens or Peter Magnuson was piloting the plane at the time of the incident.

Community Grief and Company Response

The Roswell United Methodist Church, where Eric Stephens was a longtime member, released a statement expressing deep grief over his death. The church held a prayer service on Wednesday for the grieving family and friends. They invited the community to pray over a quilt intended for his family, noting that the item would provide comfort and love during this difficult time.

zPaper also issued a tribute to its founder, describing him as a mentor and friend to all employees. The company highlighted that Eric Stephens founded zPaper over 20 years ago and dedicated his life to building the healthcare technology organization. His wife, Cammie, and two daughters, Catherine and Mary, survive him. The company statement emphasized the profound sadness felt by the entire organization following this loss.

NTSB Investigation and Next Steps

The National Transportation Safety Board is currently leading the investigation into the cause of the crash. Investigators were present at the crash site on Wednesday to collect debris and analyze the wreckage. The Velocity-173 FG is a model typically sold as a kit for owners to construct themselves, adding a layer of complexity to the official inquiry.

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Seth Bilstin, a resident living across from the crash site, assisted in the immediate aftermath. He told Fox 5 that he spotted pieces of the plane in the woods while driving home from work. After noticing movement and a large object among the trees, he called 911 and helped first responders arrive within minutes to locate the wreckage and survivors. The NTSB expects to release a preliminary report on the investigation in December, which will determine the definitive cause of the engine failure and subsequent crash.