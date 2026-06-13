Zwift, Canyon, Pedal Mafia Launch North American U19 Development Team Eyeing Tour de France Glory

A new junior development racing team backed by Zwift, Canyon, and Pedal Mafia aims to produce a North American Tour de France champion within ten years, with men's and women's squads from the US, Canada, and Mexico.

Zwift , Canyon, and Pedal Mafia have announced a bold new initiative: a North America n U19 development racing team with the explicit goal of putting a North America n rider on the top step of the Tour de France podium within the next decade.

The program, backed by a foundation established by Zwift CEO and co-founder Eric Min, will field both men's and women's junior squads from the United States, Canada, and Mexico. These teams will compete across North America and Europe, with the official launch set for later in 2026 and a first European camp scheduled for December ahead of the 2027 racing season.

The partnership combines Zwift's digital expertise, Canyon's manufacturing prowess, and Pedal Mafia's cultural influence to create a stable, long-term development pathway that addresses the chronic instability plaguing North American cycling development. North American road cycling has long struggled with a disconnect between raw talent and sustained success. The domestic racing calendar has shrunk, sponsor funding is erratic, and the path from promising junior to WorldTour contender often leads to dead ends.

This new team aims to fill that gap with a model built on financial stability and genuine athlete development. The endowment structure, funded by Zwift and private donors, is designed to outlast typical sponsor cycles, which often cut programs short after a couple of years. This stability is crucial because developing riders takes time, patience, and consistent support. The program will provide coaching, equipment, race travel, and educational support to help young athletes balance school and training.

Burnout remains a major issue in junior cycling, with many promising riders leaving the sport due to pressure or lack of infrastructure. By fostering a holistic environment, the team hopes to nurture not just competitive cyclists but well-rounded individuals. The team will be led by Roy Knickman, a former Olympian and professional racer with extensive experience in development cycling.

Knickman's tenure with teams like La Vie Claire, Toshiba-Look, and 7-Eleven gives him a deep understanding of what it takes to succeed at the highest level. He emphasizes that development is about more than numbers; it's about teaching young riders how to handle travel, race tactics, and pressure, especially when competing in Europe where the racing is more intense.

The program has pathway support from WorldTour teams Alpecin-Premier Tech, Fenix-Premier Tech, and Canyon//SRAM, providing a clear bridge to the professional ranks. The timing aligns with the growth of women's cycling, boosted by events like the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift, and the upcoming Los Angeles 2028 Olympics, which could inspire a new generation.

While the goal of a North American Tour de France champion within a decade is audacious, it may be exactly what the sport needs to reignite passion and investment in development





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Zwift Cycling Development Junior Racing North America Tour De France

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